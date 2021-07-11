yOUcash (YOUC) Trading Up 24.7% This Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $356.53 million and $96,424.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00053371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.95 or 0.00889591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005462 BTC.

About yOUcash

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,155,629 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

