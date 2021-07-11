Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price at $19.38

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

PMT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,138. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after buying an additional 667,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,864,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 140,771 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 514,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $22,037,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

