Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Centamin alerts:

CELTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 31,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,512. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. Centamin has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.