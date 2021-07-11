Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $1.53 on Major Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $75,737.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00004457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

