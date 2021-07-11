ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. 4,234,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,813. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

