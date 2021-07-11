ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. 4,234,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,813. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.23.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.