$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report $18.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 953.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $135.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $331.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.87 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of RCUS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. 726,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,431 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

