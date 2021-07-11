$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

