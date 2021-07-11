Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.12

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Tendies has a total market cap of $887,088.11 and $89,884.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.23 or 0.00885855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,762 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,762 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

