HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002007 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $31.10 million and $2.04 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,372.07 or 0.99965650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.49 or 0.01278186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00390711 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00374909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006068 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004830 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

