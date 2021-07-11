Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $26.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 321,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,011. Codexis has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,885 shares of company stock worth $1,761,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

