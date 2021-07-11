BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on BPER Banca in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BPXXY remained flat at $$4.75 on Friday. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and SICAVs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

