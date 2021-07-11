Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCMWY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Swisscom stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.68. 3,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $59.82.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

