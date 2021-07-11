Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.
Several analysts have weighed in on SCMWY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
Swisscom stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.68. 3,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $59.82.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
