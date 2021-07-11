stETH (STETH) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

