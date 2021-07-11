$37.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to post sales of $37.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.80 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $155.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million.

Several research firms have commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KINS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

