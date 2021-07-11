Brokerages Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post $4.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.54) and the highest estimate coming in at $10.43. CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 422.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.33. 1,090,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,326. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

