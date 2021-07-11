The Force Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00226185 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.