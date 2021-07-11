Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Up 64.8% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $69.80 million and $27.91 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007555 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003075 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

