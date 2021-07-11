Blackmoon (BMC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Blackmoon has a market cap of $1.20 million and $1.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.25 or 0.00891451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

