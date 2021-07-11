Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) PT at $110.89

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NYSE:CBOE traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.