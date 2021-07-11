Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Camtek by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 111,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

