First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

