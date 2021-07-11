NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBSE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 541,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,193. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

