NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBSE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 541,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,193. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

