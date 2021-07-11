Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce sales of $186.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.10 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $90.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $784.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $852.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $877.97 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.34.

CDEV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,155,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,207. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

