$60.28 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post sales of $60.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.12 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $262.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

