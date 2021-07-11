Syntropy (NOIA) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $84.71 million and $412,166.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00895235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005394 BTC.

About Syntropy

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 401,669,367 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

