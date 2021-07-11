Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650.35 Million

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to announce $650.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $659.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $641.50 million. REV Group reported sales of $582.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

REVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 326,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,789. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.22 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. REV Group has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

