$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.37. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,480,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,491,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

