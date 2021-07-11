Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $195.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

