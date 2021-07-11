$82.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $82.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $69.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $358.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.52 million to $366.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $404.14 million, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $408.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after buying an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after buying an additional 838,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,498,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 124,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

