$82.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $82.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $69.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $358.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.52 million to $366.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $404.14 million, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $408.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after buying an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after buying an additional 838,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,498,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 124,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.