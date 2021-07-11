$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post $24.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.32 million. Investar posted sales of $22.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $93.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.94 million to $95.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.42 million, with estimates ranging from $97.33 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. 28,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58. Investar has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

