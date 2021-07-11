$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $24.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.32 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Investar reported sales of $22.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $93.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.94 million to $95.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.42 million, with estimates ranging from $97.33 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Investar by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Investar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISTR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. 28,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

