DMScript Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $183,841.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00162195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,229.35 or 1.00199432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.99 or 0.00957203 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.