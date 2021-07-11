Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. TriMas posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TriMas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 150,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,766. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.