$0.14 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $5,212,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,569. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

