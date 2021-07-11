DOGEFI Hits Market Cap of $990,827.98 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 209.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One DOGEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 147.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $990,827.98 and $24.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00116346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00162318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,892.32 or 0.99471851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.69 or 0.00952951 BTC.

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

