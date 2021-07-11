NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.93 Million

Brokerages expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report sales of $52.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $213.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $215.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $227.52 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. 63,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

