Lua Swap (LUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,385.00

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00895235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

