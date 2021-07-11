$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.50. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 125,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,601. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.