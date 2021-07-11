Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares during the last quarter.

KURA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.88. 387,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

