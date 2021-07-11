Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Earnings of $7.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $5.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $31.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.67 to $31.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $33.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.08 to $35.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded up $12.98 on Friday, hitting $1,435.41. 89,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,319.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $811.97 and a 12-month high of $1,437.15.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

