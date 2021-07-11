Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00891079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

