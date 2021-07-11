-$0.37 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Radius Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $3,097,000.

Radius Health stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $829.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

