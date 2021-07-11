Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.92. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.68.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

