NEXT.coin Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.11 or 0.01459599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00408486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00079627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001459 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002769 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

