Analysts Anticipate InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 61,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

