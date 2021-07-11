-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,548. The company has a market capitalization of $694.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

