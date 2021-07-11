CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. 66,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,427. The company has a market cap of $115.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31.

In other CareCloud news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,941 shares of company stock worth $1,193,464. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

