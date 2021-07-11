-$0.26 EPS Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHIO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.08. 404,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,839. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

