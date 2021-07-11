AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.67 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $14.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $3,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $27.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,564.53. The stock had a trading volume of 177,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,960. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,566.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,458.89.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

