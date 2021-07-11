Smaugs NFT (SMG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $254,647.00

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $254,647.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00116968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.94 or 1.00137219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.57 or 0.00954638 BTC.

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

